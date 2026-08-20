First Commercial Radio & Paul Bunyan Claims | August 20

Today in 1920, Detroit began the first commercial radio broadcasting with the test call sign 8MK, later becoming WWJ. It continues to broadcast today. On the same day in 1971, Oscoda, Michigan, claimed Paul Bunyan as their own, noting that the first printed story about the legendary lumberjack came from Oscoda in 1906, although other towns also claim his origin.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1920, what we acknowledge as the first commercial radio broadcasting began in Michigan in Detroit using the test call sign 8MK giving out weather and government reports. With a commercial licensing it would become WWJ two years later and it remains on the air today in Detroit at 950 on the AM dial.

Also, while he remains a legendary figure in American stories, the real town of Oscoda, Michigan, right on Lake Huron claimed Paul Bunyon as one of their own today in 1971 by pointing out that the first printed story about the folk story lumberjack came from Oscoda back in 1906. But that likely won’t change minds of folks in Bemidji Minnesota, Bangor Maine and Eau Claire Wisconsin… since they also claim to be Paul Bunyon’s origin point alongside the Oscodans.