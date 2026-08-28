Michigan passed a law banning hitchhiking and bicycles on the Interstate Highway System, nearly a decade after the system's enactment. Also, on this day in 1835, President Andrew Jackson removed 19-year-old Stevens T. Mason from his role as acting governor of Michigan Territory, replacing him with John Horner. Despite this, Michiganders elected Mason as the first governor of the new state of Michigan just two months later.

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Today, nearly a decade after the Interstate Highway System was enacted, the state of Michigan passed the law which made hitchhiking and bicycles illegal while on the freeway system.

And after being made secretary of the territory of Michigan by President Andrew Jackson, a series of events unfolded which effectively made 19 year old Stevens T. Mason the acting governor of the Territory of Michigan for a number of years. But the dispute over who the infamous Toledo Strip belonged to made Jackson afraid of losing Ohio’s votes, and her removed the young Mason on this day in 1835 making John Horner the replacement. But Michiganders blatantly ignored him and two months later would vote Stevens T. Mason as the first official governor of the brand new state of Michigan.