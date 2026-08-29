Jazz Musician Bennie Maupin Born in Detroit | August 29

Jazz musician Bennie Maupin, born in Detroit on this day in 1940, famously declined Miles Davis's offer to join his band in 1970, having already committed to trumpeter Lee Morgan. Despite this, Maupin later collaborated with Davis on four albums, including the iconic Bitches Brew. Known for his work with Sonny Rollins and Herbie Hancock, Maupin has also released six solo albums, including The Jewel in the Lotus.

TRANSCRIPT

He’s a jazz musician who had the guts to say “No” to Miles Davis was born today in 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. Bennie Maupin first heard Miles in the 50s on the Jukebox at the soda shop across the street from his Detroit High School and made jazz his life. In 1970 the sometimes temperamental Miles Davis asked Maupin to permanently join his band, but Bennie had already signed with trumpeter Lee Morgan and declined the offer, which made Davis hang up on Bennie. But the respect was still there and Maupin appeared on 4 later albums by Davis, including the seminal Bitches Brew playing bass clarinet. While also working with the likes of Sonny Rollins and Herbie Hancock, Maupin has released 6 solo albums of his own, including The Jewel in the Lotus.