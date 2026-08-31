Michigan's First Newspaper | August 31

Today in 1809, the first and possibly only issue of "The Michigan Essay or The Impartial Observer" was published by Father Gabriel Richard in Detroit. The four-page paper, printed by James M. Miller, promised weekly issues but never saw a second volume. A subscription cost $5 for Detroit residents and $4 for others—a steep price for its time.

TRANSCRIPT

It was over 200 years ago today that the very first newspaper was published in Michigan. It was the first and possibly only issue of the Michigan Essay or The Impartial Observer and it rolled hot off the printing press of Father Gabriel Richard on August 31, 1809. It was a four-page paper by James M. Miller, promised that it would put out an issue every Thursday. But shaky starts and short runs were common for pioneering and experimental papers and the Michigan Essay is no exception. There is no record of a volume 2 ever being printed. A year’s subscription to the paper would have cost Detroit residents 5 dollars and non-Detroiters 4 dollars a year. Steep price in the 19th century for a single-issue paper.