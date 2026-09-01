Celebrating Lily Tomlin | September 1

Born in Detroit on August 31, 1939, Lily Tomlin began her career in stand-up comedy before earning acclaim in film, television, and theater. Known for her Oscar-nominated role in Nashville, her iconic part in 9 to 5, and voicing Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus, Tomlin also won a Tony Award for a play written by her longtime partner, Jane Wagner. After 42 years together, they married in 2013. Happy Birthday, Lily Tomlin!

TRANSCRIPT

Mary Jean Tomlin was born in Detroit on this day in 1939, though you might know her better by her professional name, Lily Tomlin. As a young woman she attended Wayne State University to study biology. There she auditioned for a play, which sparked a deep love for theater within her. She began doing stand-up comedy in Detroit before moving to New York. Her 1974 film debut in Robert Altman’s Nashville earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, while Tomlin’s chemistry with both Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda is also well remember in feminist workplacecomedyfilm9 to 5. She also voiced the fantastical science teacher Ms. Frizzle in the beloved animated series, the Magic School Bus. She also won the Tony award for Lead actress in a Play, a play written by Tomlin’s then-partner, Jane Wagner, though after 42 years together, the two officially married in 2013. Happy Birthday Detroit native Lily Tomlin.

