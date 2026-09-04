The Potawatomi "Trail of Death" and Felix Schlag’s Nickel Legacy | September 4

On this day in 1838, over 850 Potawatomi, including 150 from Michigan, were forced west on the "trail of death," though some in Dowagiac resisted thanks to leader Leopold Pokagon. In 1891, Felix Schlag, the designer of the U.S. nickel used from 1938 to 2004, was born. His initials, FS, appear under Jefferson’s bust on nickels from 1966 onward. Schlag spent his final years in Owosso, Michigan.

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1891, the German-immigrant Michigander Felix Oscar Schlag was born. You likely had his initials in your pocket at some time, since it was his design of the 5-cent Nickle coin that was used from 1938-2004, and you can see the FS underneath the bust of Thomas Jefferson in Nickles from 1966 on. Felix Schlag’s final years were spent in Owosso Michigan where he was also interred.

Also today, after Congress passed the Indian Removal Act of 1830, it was on this day in 1838, that more than 850 members of the Potawatomi tribe, including 150 from Michigan, were forced to march westward on what was called the “trail of death.” However, there still exists a Band of Potawatami in Dowagiac Michigan who resisted relocation successfully thanks to the negotiations of their tribal leader, Leopold Pokagon.