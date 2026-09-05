Michigan's 1881 Firestorm and the Mackinac Bridge Walk | September 5

On this day in 1881, a massive firestorm in Michigan's Thumb burned over a million acres, killing at least 282 people. In 1959, the Mackinac Bridge Walk was moved to Labor Day, with Governor G. Mennen Williams leading the 4.5-mile walk across the "Mighty Mac."

TRANSCRIPT

Today in 1881, a few small fires in Michigan’s thumb would be fanned up by gale-force winds into an inferno which would claim over a million acres of land in Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola and Lapeer counties and killing at least 282 across three days. The national response to the 1881 blaze would be the first organized effort offered by a new humanitarian organization: The American Red Cross.

And while the first Labor Day walk of the Mackinaw Bridge happened in June of 1958, the following year it was moved to Labor Day, which in 1959 was September 5th, as led by then-Michigan Governor G. Mennen Williams, who traversed the 4.5-mile Mighty Mac in 65 minutes.