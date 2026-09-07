Michigander's Historic Spaceflight | September 7

Today in 1956, Michigan's Iven Kincheloe set a record altitude of 126,200 feet in his X-2 plane, becoming known as America's first spaceman. Kincheloe’s career was cut short by a tragic accident, but he was honored with full military rites at Arlington National Cemetery.

TRANSCRIPT

On September 7, 1956, humankind reached new heights when one Michigander was rocketed into history.Based on how outer space was defined at the time, U.S. Air Force captain Iven Carl Kincheloe, Jr. of Cassopolis, left Earth. He flew his X-2 supersonic plane to a record altitude of 126,200 feet. Upon his return to Earth, the press called Kincheloe the first of America’s spacemen.

He became a national celebrity and appeared on television to describe his experiences. Kincheloe was also chosen, with two other pilots, to fly the next-generation test plane, the X-15. However, less than 2 years later, the engine of his F-104 airplane failed after take-off. Neil Armstrong, a friend and fellow test pilot, said that Kincheloe would likely have been at the center of America's space program. Just 30 years old when he died Captain Kincheloe was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.