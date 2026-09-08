Celebrating Eleanore Hutzel and Gerald Ford's Controversial Pardon | September 8

Today in 1885, Eleanore Hutzel was born in Ann Arbor. She became a pioneering advocate for women's and children's rights, leading the Women's Division of the Detroit Police Department. On this day in 1974, President Gerald Ford issued a controversial pardon to Richard Nixon.

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Today, we celebrate Eleanore Hutzel who was born on this day in 1885 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. If you’re familiar with the Detroit area, the name may ring a bell. Hutzel Women’s Hospital is named in her honor. At 25 she moved to Detroit and studied obstetrics at the Women’s Hospital and nursing at Harpers Hospital. Hutzel became involved with the Detroit Girls' Protective League as a board member, which led to the founding of a Women's Division of the Detroit Police Department that was charged with protecting children up to age 10 and girls up to age 17, plus handling crimes involving women. In 1922, Hutzel became the first woman to head up this division.

And today in 1974, Michigan’s first and so far, only US President, Gerald Ford made one of his most controversial decisions by issuing a pardon to the disgraced predecessor, Richard M. Nixon.