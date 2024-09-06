MSU researcher on impact of debates, misinformation and media literacy

For MSU Today’s 2024 Election Spotlight Series, I sit down with MSU researchers and experts who can discuss all things elections and politics. Each guest brings a unique perspective on research and work they are doing that relates to the 2024 Election.

For this episode, we chat with Dustin Carnahan, an associate professor in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences about the upcoming presidential and vice-presidential debates, as well as misinformation and how voters receive their news.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:53) - Tell us about yourself, what are your areas of expertise?

(1:41) - Since the first presidential debate back in June, a lot has changed. What do you make of the race now?

(2:47) - Given Harris replacing Biden as the new nominee, with the Democrats having a new ticket, might more undecided voters be listening than usual?

(3:25) - What does the research say about debates impacting or changing voters’ opinions?

(4:38) - In a few weeks, the vice-presidential debate will take place. Do VPs and their remarks have any effect on persuading voters?

(6:05) - Shifting into how Americans consume their news, how much of a factor does misinformation/disinformation have on voters and the race?

(8:25) - How is social media affecting campaigning and how voters perceive candidates?

(10:15) - Given generative AI’s emergence, how big of an issue are deepfakes in media consumption?

(12:30) - As there are only two or so months left, what are your tips for citizens when evaluating the accuracy of information?

(15:45) – Are you expecting a contested election again?

