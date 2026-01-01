Episode 7 Preview

Extras
Sister Veronica must decide her future before the maternity home prepares to close its doors.
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Dr. Turner receives shocking news that will affect the future of the maternity house.
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.