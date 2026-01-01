Assembly | Trailer

Extras
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Welcome to the Independent Lens video podcast. We explore "Life After" and medical aid in dying.