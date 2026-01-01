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Independent Lens

Assembly | Trailer

Season 27 Episode 13 | 30s

Artist Rashaad Newsome prepares a visionary exhibition that fuses vogue, artificial intelligence, and global performance. As dancers from around the world gather at the Park Avenue Armory in New York, the development of "Assembly" showcases a celebration of Black and queer culture, plus a radical call to imagine new futures.

Extras
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Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing | Trailer
Unseen immigrant workers keep the Kentucky Derby running.
Preview: S27 E9 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E4 | 0:30
Watch 43:57
Independent Lens
The Life After Podcast
Welcome to the Independent Lens video podcast. We explore "Life After" and medical aid in dying.
Clip: S27 E3 | 43:57