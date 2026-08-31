Descendants of David Drake work to reclaim ancestor's art

Extras
What the latest U.S.-Iran strikes mean for oil supplies and maritime safety
U.S. and Iran trade strikes for first time in weeks over Strait of Hormuz control
August 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How NASA's new space telescope could help solve mysteries of dark energy and dark matter
Analyst breaks down challenges U.S. will face to unlock Venezuela's oil
Grand Canyon flash flood leaves 2 dead, others missing
Artificial intelligence agents going rogue fuel calls for regulation
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump ballroom construction to continue amid challenges
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm influence
Riley Downing sings about the overlooked corners of American life in 'Landfill Poetry'