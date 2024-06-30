© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 183 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, devastating Midwestern floods are putting a spotlight on the condition of America’s aging dams. Then, how the sports world is taking on a new opponent: climate change. Plus, the hidden history of the Lavender Scare, when thousands of federal workers were forced out of their jobs just because they were gay.

Aired: 06/29/24 | Expires: 07/30/24
Extras
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
The hidden history of the Cold War-era Lavender Scare
How the Lavender Scare forced LGBTQ workers out of the federal government
Clip: S2024 E183 | 7:31
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Historic Midwestern floods put spotlight on aging U.S. dams
Historic floods in the Midwest put spotlight on America’s aging dams
Clip: S2024 E183 | 5:51
Watch 3:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: New poll shows drop in voter confidence in Biden
News Wrap: New poll shows decline in voter confidence in Biden after debate
Clip: S2024 E183 | 3:24
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
How climate change is changing the world of sports
How climate change is changing the world of sports
Clip: S2024 E183 | 7:06
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
June 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E182 | 26:44
Watch 8:16
PBS News Hour
The debate over public funding for religious schools
Key points in the debate over public funding for religious schools
Clip: S2024 E182 | 8:16
Watch 2:33
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran’s presidential election heads to runoff vote
News Wrap: Iran’s presidential election heads to runoff vote next week
Clip: S2024 E182 | 2:33
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
How gun violence outside of schools harms millions of kids
Frequent gun violence near school grounds harms millions of kids, analysis finds
Clip: S2024 E182 | 6:18
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
How climate crisis is changing family planning in Bangladesh
How the climate crisis is changing family planning and reproductive health in Bangladesh
Clip: S2024 E182 | 6:16
Watch 17:48
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 17:48