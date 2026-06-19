WKAR storyteller wins at Michigan Emmy® Awards 2026

EAST LANSING, MI; June 19, 2026 — Robin M. Pizzo, WKAR director of education, is the recipient of two 2026 regional Emmy® awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Michigan chapter.

Pizzo was recognized for the series “I Feel” in the Children/Youth/Teen and Writer-Short Form Content (up to 10 minutes) categories.

The short form video series "I Feel" is the brainchild of Pizzo, created with the goal to help parents and children from 4-8 years old identify and communicate their feelings.

"I'm thrilled with how children and families are connecting with the ‘I Feel’ series. Almost everyday someone tells me how valuable the series is in supporting their children with social-emotional learning skills and mental health wellness,” said Pizzo. “Even at the Emmys, several members of the audience told me they used the show often for their children, therapy clients, or as a reminder for themselves. How validating to know our education content at WKAR is reaching families in positive ways. I know that's the power of quality programing and confirmation that public media rocks!”

A second season, “I Feel Talks”, premiered in May of 2026 and builds on the first season by featuring peer conversations that explore everyday situations and the variety of emotions that can come with them. Both seasons include supplemental learning materials that are freely available at wkar.org.

“The WKAR team dedicates their time and talent to educating and inspiring our community each day,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “I'm proud of the programing that Robin and her team create for our community and I applaud her for the well-deserved recognition of her work in support of the WKAR mission to educate, inform and inspire mid-Michiganders.”

The Michigan Emmy® Awards represent television professionals from all disciplines of the industry across Michigan’s 11 television markets.

For more about the awards and to see the complete list of winners, visit https://natasmichigan.org/emmy-awards/nominees/.