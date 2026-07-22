WKAR at MSU Federal Credit Union Kids' Day

Families across the Greater Lansing area gathered at MSUFCU Headquarters for the credit union’s annual Kids’ Day event. Centered around this year’s theme of camping, the Saturday, July 18 event welcomed 1300 attendees for a day of hands-on activities, prizes, and financial education opportunities.

WKAR joined in on the excitement, interacting with nearly 1000 visitors. Families selected free children’s books and coloring activities from the education team and spun the prize wheel for special giveaways like stress reliever squishy brains, jump ropes, sunflower growing kit projects, and more. Keeping with the outdoor theme, Nature Cat joined WKAR to visit with young fans. The PBS KIDS® program, Nature Cat , is available for viewing on WKAR 23.4 and the free PBS KIDS app.