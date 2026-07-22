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WKAR at MSU Federal Credit Union Kids' Day

WKAR Public Media | By Marin Donnelly
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:05 PM EDT
Two kids and one adult standing at table looking at prize wheel
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Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU
People in front of a table looking over children's books
2 of 8  — MSUFCU-Kids-Day-20260718-0120 1920x1080.JPG
Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU
One child high-fiving Nature Cat mascot while three others watch
3 of 8  — MSUFCU-Kids-Day-20260718-0348 1920x1080.JPG
Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Large bubble popping over one person while another holds the wand in front of MSUFCU banner
4 of 8  — MSUFCU-Kids-Day-20260718-0004 1920x1080.JPG
Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Three kids and three adults standing at a table with children's books
5 of 8  — MSUFCU-Kids-Day-20260718-0045 1920x1080.JPG
Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Staff member handing a child a jump rope and activity sheet over the table with a prize wheel
6 of 8  — MSUFCU-Kids-Day-20260718-0335 1920x1080.JPG
Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Staff member handing out paper activities to two children across a table
7 of 8  — MSUFCU-Kids-Day-20260718-0151 1920x1080.JPG
Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU
Adult helps child to spin the prize wheel while staff members overlook
8 of 8  — MSUFCU-Kids-Day-20260718-0130 1920x1080.JPG
Scene from MSUFCU Kids' Day.
Katelyn Littleton / WKAR-MSU

Nearly 1000 attendees visited WKAR during MSUFCU's 2026 Kids' Day event

Families across the Greater Lansing area gathered at MSUFCU Headquarters for the credit union’s annual Kids’ Day event. Centered around this year’s theme of camping, the Saturday, July 18 event welcomed 1300 attendees for a day of hands-on activities, prizes, and financial education opportunities.

WKAR joined in on the excitement, interacting with nearly 1000 visitors. Families selected free children’s books and coloring activities from the education team and spun the prize wheel for special giveaways like stress reliever squishy brains, jump ropes, sunflower growing kit projects, and more. Keeping with the outdoor theme, Nature Cat joined WKAR to visit with young fans. The PBS KIDS® program, Nature Cat, is available for viewing on WKAR 23.4 and the free PBS KIDS app.

Connect with WKAR on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on future community events!
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Marin Donnelly
See stories by Marin Donnelly
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