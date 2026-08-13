WKAR launches Curious About series highlighting voices of the next generation

EAST LANSING, MI; Aug. 13, 2026 – WKAR Public Media is expanding its digital-first programming this month with the return of an award-winning favorite and the announcement of a new series coming this fall that will round out a youth-focused Curious About… series collection.

The station’s popular Curious About Careers series returns for its 10th season, launching Friday, Aug. 14 on the PBS Video app and Sunday, Aug. 16 on the WKAR Family YouTube channel .

In the season 10 premiere, local teens learn about the career of local author and illustrator Ruth McNally Barshaw, creator of the popular book series The Ellie McDoodle Diaries. Future episodes will feature beekeeping, sports broadcasting, and more.

The new Curious About collection debuted in May with the launch of Curious About Michigan. That series follows local teenagers as they travel, explore, and learn about interesting locations across the Great Lakes State. All episodes of Curious About Michigan are currently available to stream.

Looking ahead, WKAR will debut Curious About Civics this October. Teen hosts will navigate the fundamentals of civic engagement, interviewing experts to break down complex topics. Episodes will address questions such as how elections work, how the branches of government interact, and how young people can participate in their communities.

"Empowering the next generation starts with listening to them and providing them with the resources to explore their world," said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education. "With Season 10 of Curious About Careers and our upcoming civics series, we’re not just answering big questions, we’re helping Michigan youth build confidence, discover their passions, and see themselves as active, informed leaders in their communities."

This initiative aligns with WKAR’s strategic goals to invest in people and the next generation. As well as connecting, inspiring, and engaging in the community. By translating youth experiences into accessible broadcast and digital content, WKAR aims to foster belonging, curiosity, and confidence in the next generation of viewers.