Gear Up for Winter Drive with Child and Family Charities at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | Fall 2026
Join us for the Gear Up For Winter Drive! Every year, Child and Family Charities helps hundreds of people stay warm. You can drop off items at the WKAR station, Child and Family Charities, or Impression 5. Donations will be accepted from October 20 through 23.
We are accepting new and gently used:
- Coats
- Jackets
- Hats
- Scarves
- Mittens
- Gloves
*Donations must be clean and free of stains and rips at time of drop off.
Donations accepted Tuesday, October 20 - Friday, October 23, 2026, at the following locations:
Drop Off Locations
Child and Family Charities
407 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48933
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday - 8:30AM to 7:00PM, Friday - 8:30AM to 5:00PM
Impression 5 Science Center
200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933
Hours of Operation: Tuesday-Friday, 9:30am-4pm
WKAR Public Media
404 Wilson Rd, Room 212, East Lansing, MI 48824
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Parking: Trowbridge Ramp #5
For questions, please contact Quinn at quinn@childandfamily.org.
Presented by
Child and Family Charities, Impression 5 Science Center, and WKAR Public Media