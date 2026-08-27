Gear Up for Winter Drive with Child and Family Charities at Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | Fall 2026

Join us for the Gear Up For Winter Drive! Every year, Child and Family Charities helps hundreds of people stay warm. You can drop off items at the WKAR station, Child and Family Charities, or Impression 5. Donations will be accepted from October 20 through 23.

We are accepting new and gently used:



Coats

Jackets

Hats

Scarves

Mittens

Gloves

*Donations must be clean and free of stains and rips at time of drop off.

Donations accepted Tuesday, October 20 - Friday, October 23, 2026, at the following locations:

Drop Off Locations

Child and Family Charities

407 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48933

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday - 8:30AM to 7:00PM, Friday - 8:30AM to 5:00PM

Impression 5 Science Center

200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933

Hours of Operation: Tuesday-Friday, 9:30am-4pm

WKAR Public Media

404 Wilson Rd, Room 212, East Lansing, MI 48824

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Parking: Trowbridge Ramp #5

For questions, please contact Quinn at quinn@childandfamily.org .

Presented by

Child and Family Charities, Impression 5 Science Center, and WKAR Public Media

