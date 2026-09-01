WKAR Premieres Beyond the Score Season 3

EAST LANSING, MI; Sept. 1, 2026 – WKAR Public Media presents the third season of “Beyond the Score,” an original series where sports and society intersect hosted by Al Martin. The new season explores inspiring stories from adaptive athletics and youth sports to personal stories of perseverance.

“Beyond the Score” premieres Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, at 6 p.m. on WKAR-TV 23.1 and streaming on the free PBS app. The program will also be available at wkar.org and on the WKAR YouTube channel.

Now in its third season, the series continues highlighting lesser-known stories of athletes and programs that have changed the game or beaten the odds, making the world of sports better for themselves and others.

“The best part of ‘Beyond the Score’ is getting to know the stories of the people who compete,” said Al Martin, WKAR host and reporter. “Sometimes we can relate to the experience and sometimes we learn something new, but in either case we honor what they’ve contributed by highlighting the people who make the game great.”

The new season features stories of athletes overcoming physical barriers, youth finding opportunity through sports, and individuals using athletics to honor family and create lasting connections within their communities.

"Anyone who plays or watches sports knows that the experience has a unique way of bringing people together and creating connections,” said Ashlee Smith, WKAR senior director of content and education. “’Beyond the Score’ helps share those experiences and create connection with a larger community, representing a core value of WKAR’s mission.”

More about the featured stories

Blind skateboarder Nick Mullins shares his journey navigating life and sport after losing his sight. Al Martin learns how Mullins continues to pursue his passion and visits the Miracle League of Mid-Michigan to see how adaptive baseball creates opportunities for athletes of all abilities.

Golf is opening new doors for young people in Detroit. Al Martin meets with the Midnight Golf Program and First Tee Greater Detroit to explore how these organizations are breaking down barriers and providing youth with mentorship, life skills and opportunities beyond the course.

MMA fighter Ayden Mosher steps into the octagon to honor his late brother, who was lost in a drunk driving accident. Al Martin learns how Mosher keeps his brother’s memory alive through fighting and sits down with songwriter David Barrett to discover the story behind “One Shining Moment,” the iconic college basketball anthem.

Beginning Sept. 3, viewers can watch the new season of “Beyond the Score” at wkar.org, the free PBS app or on the WKAR YouTube channel.