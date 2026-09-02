WKAR’s Ashlee Smith accepts general manager position at NJ PBS

EAST LANSING, MI; Sep. 2, 2026 – Ashlee Smith, senior director of content and education at WKAR Public Media, has accepted the position of general manager at NJ PBS, operated out of Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ. She takes on the new position at NJ PBS beginning September 14, 2026.

Smith joined the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University as WKAR senior director of content and education in September 2023. In that role she has overseen television production, radio news, classical music, and education; and led a multidisciplinary team responsible for serving audiences across broadcast, digital, social and community platforms.

During her time at WKAR, Smith helped shape the organization’s content strategy around community, connection, and impact. She has led the development of new programs and collaborative initiatives, strengthened systems for cross-departmental planning and innovation, and expanded WKAR’s digital reach.

“Since joining WKAR, Ashlee has been a shining example of what it means to empower, inspire, and recognize the contributions of everyone in her charge” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “She has overseen the creation of original programming, the expansion of our news and education operations, and helped implement new processes that professionalized our workflows. These accomplishments, among others, have contributed to Ashlee's growing reputation as a leader capable of guiding teams through change and challenges.”

As general manager at NJ PBS, Smith will serve as senior executive responsible for the leadership, strategic planning, and overall management of NJ PBS. This role is tasked with reimagining public media for the 21st century as a collaborative, community-rooted and digitally innovative network that serves all New Jerseyans. The general manager will lead a multiplatform ecosystem that transcends traditional broadcasting to include streaming, social media, podcasts, and community events, while fostering a “teaching hospital” model for the next generation of media professionals.

For more about new leadership positions at NJ PBS, visit NJ PBS announces six staff appointments.