WKAR-MSU South Entrance of the Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Early Voting Center | 2026 Election

Eligible East Lansing residents can vote early and on election day at WKAR Public Media on the Michigan State University campus. Voter registration is also available at this site.

HOURS

Early Voting Center

Mon Oct 19 – Sun Nov 1 | 10am – 6pm daily

Mon Nov 2 | 9am - 4pm

Election Day Voting

Tue Nov 3 | 7am – 8pm

Open as an Election Day Vote Center for East Lansing residents who have not yet registered to vote.

LOCATION

WKAR TV Studio A

Communication Arts & Sciences building

404 Wilson Road on the MSU campus

Parking: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Check in and info at South Lobby Entrance

Parking is adjacent to the South Lobby Entrance.



Public transportation

The Communication Arts and Sciences building is served by these CATA bus routes:



24, 25 (stop 4688)

33 (stop 4988 and 4544)

WKAR illustration

For more about voting and registering to vote in the city of East Lansing, visit:

www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections

updated 10/1/26