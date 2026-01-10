Early Voting Center | 2026 Election
Eligible East Lansing residents can vote early and on election day at WKAR Public Media on the Michigan State University campus. Voter registration is also available at this site.
HOURS
Early Voting Center
Mon Oct 19 – Sun Nov 1 | 10am – 6pm daily
Mon Nov 2 | 9am - 4pm
Election Day Voting
Tue Nov 3 | 7am – 8pm
Open as an Election Day Vote Center for East Lansing residents who have not yet registered to vote.
LOCATION
WKAR TV Studio A
Communication Arts & Sciences building
404 Wilson Road on the MSU campus
Parking: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
Check in and info at South Lobby Entrance
Parking is adjacent to the South Lobby Entrance.
- Parking Area #52 Limited free parking
- Trowbridge Ramp #5 Pay-by-plate or App
Public transportation
The Communication Arts and Sciences building is served by these CATA bus routes:
- 24, 25 (stop 4688)
- 33 (stop 4988 and 4544)
For more about voting and registering to vote in the city of East Lansing, visit:
www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections
updated 10/1/26