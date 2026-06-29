Introducing Sounds & Stripes Forever

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State launches a new digital video series in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Sounds and Stripes Forever is a series of video biographies of American composers presented by WKAR classical music hosts Linda Kernohan, Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley. Ranging from the Revolutionary War times all the way up to a 2026 Pulitzer Prize winner, there are many unique composer stories to tell.

The videos are being released on Facebook, June 29 through July 11 and weekly on Mondays on YouTube. Fifteen videos are planned.

The debut features William Billings, a composer whose music is deeply connected to Revolutionary Era America. Presented by Jody Knol.

Other composers include: Aaron Copland, Gabriela Lena Frank, Samuel Barber, George Whitefield Chadwick, John Philip Sousa, Margaret Bonds, Charles Ives, R. Nathaniel Dett, Leo Sowerby, Amy Beach, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, John Williams and Jessie Montgomery.