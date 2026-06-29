© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Introducing Sounds & Stripes Forever

WKAR Public Media | By Sami Beauchamp
Published June 29, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT
Sounds & Stripes Forever Logo
WKAR MSU

A survey of American composers, hosted by WKAR Public Media’s classical team.

WKAR Public Media at Michigan State launches a new digital video series in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Sounds and Stripes Forever is a series of video biographies of American composers presented by WKAR classical music hosts Linda Kernohan, Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley. Ranging from the Revolutionary War times all the way up to a 2026 Pulitzer Prize winner, there are many unique composer stories to tell.

The videos are being released on Facebook, June 29 through July 11 and weekly on Mondays on YouTube. Fifteen videos are planned.

The debut features William Billings, a composer whose music is deeply connected to Revolutionary Era America. Presented by Jody Knol.

Other composers include: Aaron Copland, Gabriela Lena Frank, Samuel Barber, George Whitefield Chadwick, John Philip Sousa, Margaret Bonds, Charles Ives, R. Nathaniel Dett, Leo Sowerby, Amy Beach, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, John Williams and Jessie Montgomery.

Sounds & Stripes Forever is a WKAR America 250 original production.
WKAR America 250
Sami Beauchamp
See stories by Sami Beauchamp
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.