What Roth's Watching: Michigan continues America 250 celebrations with a week of events

This week on What Roth's Watching, despite the 4th of July being over, Michigan continues it's celebration of America's 250th birthday well into the week.

Here's a few of the events WKAR's Andrew Roth is keeping his eye on as part of his column What Roth's Watching:

America’s potluck and recipe share While the fireworks are over (or, at least, should be), that doesn’t mean the opportunity to reflect on 250 years of American history has ended. Organizers throughout the country are encouraging residents to share a recipe, and possibly a meal, with their neighbors and other community members. The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation plans to share some of the historic recipes in its collection.



Declaration of Independence readings People throughout the United States will come together for a nationally synchronized reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8 at 6 p.m. EDT, the 250-year anniversary of the first public reading of the document by Colonel John Nixon. Readings can take place anywhere – courthouses, libraries, parks, museums, houses of worship or your own front porch are all examples given by America250MI, the non-partisan committee serving as the hub for Semiquincentennial events taking place throughout the state. You can find a reading near you on America250MI’s interactive map .



Founding documents arrive in Michigan Nine of the country’s founding documents will arrive in Michigan this week as part of the National Archives’ “Freedom Plane National Tour.” The documents – including an original 1823 original engraving of the Declaration of Independence, the 1774 Articles of Association, a 1787 secret printing of the Constitution in draft form, a 1787 tally of votes approving the Constitution and a 1789 Senate markup of the Bill of Rights – will be on display at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation starting Thursday and will remain there through July 26. The exhibit is free to visit, but long lines are expected. To learn about other historic documents and artifacts on display throughout the state, read our round-up of events marking the Semiquincentennial.

You can find Andrew's column on our weekly newsletter The Signal, out every Sunday.

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Interview Transcript

Melorie Begay: Celebrations of America's 250th birthday continue this week. The nation's founding documents arrive in the state, while Michiganders can take part in a synchronized reading of the Declaration of Independence with people across the country. Plus, a Michigan museum is taking part in a recipe share as folks continue to reflect on America's past. These are some of the biggest stories WKR's Andrew Roth is following. He writes a weekly column, "What Roth's Watching, in our newsletter, The Signal. Thanks for being here, Andrew.

Andrew Roth: Always happy to join.

Begay: It's a pretty interesting week. We have some major documents making their way to Michigan. The founding documents. Can you tell us a little bit more about where this will be displayed and where folks can find it?

Roth: Yeah, so nine of the country's oldest documents are going to be in Michigan, starting this week at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. This includes things like one of the original engravings of the Declaration of Independence, the articles of association, a secret printing of the Constitution and draft form. A lot of documents that you know aren't really on display super often anywhere, but certainly not, you know, coming into a state like Michigan.

Usually you would have to go to the National Archives to see something like this, and so it's a really great opportunity to actually to see these documents in person. That's something that the museum curator was saying they were really excited about was when you see the actual ink on paper of the actual tally of the vote to approve the constitution, or the markup of the Bill of Rights, the notes in the margins, changing things. There's just a different kind of understanding that you can't really get when you see these documents on a screen.

So they're going to be here through July 26. The exhibit is free to visit, but there are going to be long lines, so they recommend getting there a couple hours before the museum closes if you want to see them.

Begay: And also related to some of the founding documents is the Declaration of Independence. There'll be people throughout the country who are going to take part in reading the words of this document. Can you tell us more about what's happening?

Speaker: Yeah, so on Wednesday, people throughout the country are going to read the Declaration of Independence, and it's supposed to be synchronized nationally at 6 p.m. Eastern, so rather than being like, you know, New Year's, where you see people hitting midnight in different time zones, it'll be 6pm Eastern across the country.

These readings are supposed to commemorate the anniversary of the first time the Declaration was actually read in public, and these readings can take place anywhere, you know, at a courthouse, a library, a park, maybe your own front porch.

There's an interactive map on America 250 Michigan's website, where you can find some of these readings near you, and the organizers say the document is just as important today as it was 250 years ago. So they do encourage everybody to, go out, participate, and reflect on our founding.

Begay: Are there any in the Mid-Michigan area that people can attend?

Roth: There's one at the state capitol in Lansing, there's also going to be one at the Ingham County Courthouse in Mason, which has kind of a nice, you know, historic look to it.

Outside of Jackson, there's going to be a reading at the Mann House in Concord, and those are just a few. There's dozens of these on the interactive map, so wherever you are in the state, wherever you're going to be, you can go to that interactive map and find a reading near you.

Begay: The celebrations continue with Americas Potluck and Recipe Share. Can you tell us a little bit more about how this is going to work?

Roth: People throughout the state are being encouraged to share a meal and maybe a recipe with their neighbors, with community members.

And this is in response to a lot of people maybe feeling sort of divided in the current political climate, and not necessarily feeling that sense of community. This is something that is meant to be really simple, just to get people talking to each other, and just kind of inviting each other over to share a meal, share a recipe. Some museums as well are going to be sharing some of the historic recipes that are in their collections.

Begay: All right, Andrew Roth is a reporter with WKAR. Thanks for being here, Andrew.

Roth: Thanks for having me.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.