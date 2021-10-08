© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Whitmer proposes $6.3M to reduce backlog of felony cases

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 8, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
201115_whitmer.png
Courtesy
/
Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed spending $6.3 million in federal rescue funding to reduce a backlog of felony cases in Michigan courts that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s office says there are more than 6,200 cases, the most common being gun cases, that have been awaiting adjudication for roughly five months or longer.

The funding, if approved by the Legislature, would be used to create “virtual backlog reduction dockets” — teamed by visiting judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, court clerks, probation officers and other staff.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE