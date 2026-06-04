Despite GOP criticism, Barrett stands by vote to limit Trump's wartime powers in Iran

Tom Barrett, a Republican U.S. Representative from Charlotte, is facing backlash from his own party and the president himself after he voted to limit the president's wartime authority in Iran.

Barrett, along with three other Republicans, voted with Democrats to adopt the war powers resolution, on June 3. The vote passed 215-208, and it requires President Trump remove troops from Iran or require Congressional approval to deploy them.

Barrett told Scripps News after the vote he is not worried about facing backlash.

"I vote my conscious for what I think is right, and I'm willing to accept that," he said.

He said Congress alone can declare war.

Barrett released a statement to WKAR News standing by his decision and saying he believes the president's authority in Iran has ended.

“Congress has the exclusive authority under the Constitution to declare war and authorize the use of force,” Barrett said. “The War Powers Act of 1973 delegates some of that authority to the president for a limited period of time. That authority has expired, so my consistent belief is that it is time for Congress to decide the scope of the mission and the appropriate limits on the use of force in Iran.”

Some constituents on X were unhappy with his decision, calling him a "traitor" in the comment sections under some of his posts.

Trump blasted Barrett and the other three Republicans, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania on social media Thursday morning.

"They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said in a Truth Social post.