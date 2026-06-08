Whitmer not interested in MSU presidency

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Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking herself out of a presidential race. No, not that one.

A spokesperson for the term-limited governor said Whitmer is not interested in leading her alma mater, Michigan State University.

Whitmer’s name has been floated as a potential replacement for outgoing MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz.

East Lansing resident Paul Dain wrote a letter to the Detroit Free Press saying Whitmer would bring unity and bipartisanship to the university’s leadership.

Whitmer's communications director, Bobby Leddy, ruled out the speculation.

“MSU is a phenomenal university," Leddy said. "The governor does not have an interest in that position and looks forward to the university hiring a new leader for its next chapter.”

Whitmer spoke at the university's undergraduate commencement ceremony last month, where she told graduates she spent the happiest years of her life at MSU, recounted her participation in traditions like the "midnight scream" during finals week and suggested she may have been at Cedar Village when the first couches were burned.

“This is where it all started for me, and part of me will always be here,” Whitmer said.

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Whitmer previously said it was disappointing but not surprising that Guskiewicz was leaving MSU, citing “antics” by some board members.

The governor has voiced support for changing how university board members are selected, making them appointees of the governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate, rather than having voters elect candidates nominated at party conventions.

Any changes would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the Legislature and would need to be approved by voters, since the change would amend the state constitution.

Former U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, another Spartan alum, has also ruled out being the interim or permanent president.

The Board of Trustees is working with Guskiewicz on an exact end date as the university starts its search and transition process.

There is some precedent for former elected leaders serving as the university’s president. Former Gov. John Engler served as interim president for nearly a year starting in 2018.

A quarter of Michigan State University’s permanent, interim or acting presidents since 1857 have served in the past decade.