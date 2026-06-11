Summer reading programs see strong early turnout

Summer reading season is underway across mid‑Michigan, and libraries say participation is already surging.

At the East Lansing Public Library, the annual challenge opened with one of the largest turnouts staff have seen in years. Engagement Leader Zandra Blake said families arrived in force for the start of the season.

“People have been really excited about it,” Blake said. “We actually had our kickoff party on Monday, and we had over 850 people show up.”

How the challenge works

Participants track their reading in 20‑minute increments and earn prizes at different levels.

At East Lansing, rewards include coupon packs, small prizes, free books, tote bags, T‑shirts and entries into grand‑prize drawings. Local businesses — including Raising Cane’s, Zap Zone, the East Lansing Aquatic Center and Tasty Twist — have contributed prizes.

Librarians say the programs help maintain reading habits during the summer and address concerns about learning loss.

“You want to keep your kids busy during the summer,” Blake said. “It’s a way to keep the kids motivated and wanting to read and excited.”

This year’s statewide theme, “Unearth a Story,” focuses on dinosaurs, archaeology, history and science. Blake said the theme is driving a noticeable trend at the checkout desk.

“I do have a lot of dinosaur books being checked out,” Blake said. “Like every time I'm back on the desk, I'm helping people find books on dinosaurs.”

Michigan libraries follow a statewide theme each summer chosen through a shared consortium, providing common branding and resources that individual branches can customize for their communities.

She said adults, teens and children have all been signing up, with many families participating together.

Statewide numbers show growth

According to the Library of Michigan’s FY 2023–24 Annual Report, 160 libraries reported summer reading data last year, offering more than 4,600 programs and drawing over 149,000 attendees.

The most recent statewide participation figure shows more than 57,000 readers took part in summer challenges across Michigan.

The state has not yet released participation totals for 2025 or 2026, but librarians say early indicators point to continued growth as families return to pre‑pandemic routines.

At the Delta Township District Library, Head of Youth Services Becky LeBoeuf said more than 400 children and teens registered in the first week.

“They came in the first week it was open and signed up, and they're really excited,” she said. “We’ve been really busy ever since school let out.”

LeBoeuf said participation has rebounded to pre‑COVID levels over the past three years. She added that the shared statewide theme helps families recognize programs across communities.

“No matter where you live, you have a library close by with a summer reading program — and with so many of them doing that same theme, it’s really recognizable.”

Branch systems see strong engagement

Capital Area District Libraries, a regional library system that operates 13 branches across Ingham County, is also reporting strong early participation.

CADL branches share resources, programming and staffing across urban, suburban and rural communities, allowing each location to tailor services while operating under the same systemwide framework.

At the Haslett branch, Youth Services Librarian Kate Newcomb said registration “skyrocketed” within days of opening.

“Our participant levels are great this year, I'm really happy,” Newcomb said. “The program just started last Friday, and I've kind of been like running the numbers every day to see how they're doing. I feel like we're really on a good trajectory.”

Newcomb said summer reading highlights the distinct character of each branch, with themed displays and expanded programming drawing families into the library.

“The minute that one summer reading ends, we start working on the next year's summer reading,” she said. “The grass does not grow under our feet, and so we've been working on this for like the last nine months, and we're just so excited for everybody to get to experience that.”

Newcomb said summer reading remains one of the busiest periods for the system, with branches offering expanded programming and displays tied to the theme. She said the program continues to draw families back into the library.

“Summer is really just the happiest time in the library, it's like, you know the kids who are there really want to be there,” Newcomb said. “It just is such a reminder that libraries are incredibly vital in 2026.”

Community impact

Library staff say the increase in summer reading participation reflects a broader push from families to keep children learning outside the classroom.

Blake said many parents view the program as a buffer against the “summer slide,” a loss of academic skills during long breaks.

She said the weekly routine of visiting the library, choosing books and attending programs has created what she called “an overwhelming” level of enthusiasm.

“I feel you want to keep your kids busy during the summer, you know,” Blake said. “It's a way to keep the kids motivated and wanting to read and excited.”

At Capital Area District Libraries’ Haslett branch, Newcomb said the appeal extends beyond children. This year’s dinosaur theme, she said, has drawn in adults who didn’t expect to feel connected to a youth‑oriented program.

“It kind of brings out the kid in everyone,” she said, “You kind of feel like, oh, you leave dinosaurs behind when you're a little one, but we've found that adults who can also participate in the program are kind of equally excited by the dinosaur theme.”

Together, librarians say the response underscores the role public libraries continue to play as community anchors.

The East Lansing Public Library is a financial supporter of WKAR.

