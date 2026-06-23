Summer temperatures will be cooler in Michigan this year

If you’ve noticed temperatures feeling cooler than usual this past month, you’re not alone.

While it's officially summer it may not feel as hot as it did in previous years.

Last year, the state saw bouts of 100 degree temperatures, and Lansing activated "Code Red" protocols in response to the heat.

This year however, is following the pattern of being a cooler year, said Brandon Hoving, meteorologist at the NWS in Grand Rapids.

He said the pattern across the Midwest and Great Lakes has been cooler than normal this year while a lot of the warmth has been out west.

"That kind of looks to continue through the summer, so that pattern may be more dominant than anything else," Hoving said. "It may wax and wane a bit, but probably the dominant pattern will continue like that into the summer."

This means Michigan will not experience prolonged periods of extreme heat this July and August, he said.

The rest of June and July is expected to be more mild, with cooler temperatures than normal. August will be a similar situation, Hoving said.

"It looks like maybe once we get into August, maybe slightly greater odds for drier than normal conditions," he said. "And temperature-wise, it doesn't look super hot in August either."

The state will likely see short two to three day periods of higher temperatures followed by cold fronts moving in, lowering temperatures, throughout the summer, he said.

Hoving said El Niño is not playing a role in the cooler temperatures this summer, as it mostly affects winter temperatures.

"I think what what we're experiencing is just kind of a continuation of what we came out of last winter and spring," he said.

This year's winter in Michigan was colder than past winters, and more normal for the state. Spring was also cooler, he said.

Just because temperatures will be slightly cooler than usual, that doesn't mean severe weather in the state is ruled out.

"Just enough heat for a few days to get the severe weather chances going," he said. "So even if we just get these short periods of two, three days of heat, that could still be potentially stormy for us."

He said the state has already seen some serious severe weather this year, and has been on the cusp for other events.

Michigan has already surpassed its yearly average for tornadoes.

Lake Michigan's temperatures could also be slightly cooler than normal, but he said this won't prevent beachgoers from enjoying the water.

"I think we're still going to have periods where the water will be decent this summer," he said. "Just because we might be a degree or two below normal air temperature, doesn't necessarily mean the lake will be cold all summer."