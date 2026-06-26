Dangerous heat expected across Michigan during 4th of July holiday week

As Michiganders make plans for the Fourth of July holiday week, forecasters are warning of dangerous heat across parts of the state.

Heat index values, meaning what it feels like when humidity is factored in, could climb above 100 degrees starting Monday. National Weather Service meteorologist TJ Turnage says people should expect prolonged heat throughout the week.

“It should be dry for the most part, so it's a pretty persistent pattern of heat leading up into the 4th of July weekend,” Turnage said.

Unlike short-lived hot spells, several consecutive days of extreme heat can become increasingly dangerous, particularly for people without access to air conditioning or other reliable cooling.

Temperatures are expected to climb from the low 80s Sunday into the 90s by Monday, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 90s by the middle of the week. Combined with high humidity, afternoon heat index values are expected to exceed 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures may only fall into the mid-70s, offering little relief.

“This is going to have more of a prolonged cumulative effect, so people who don't have access to adequate cooling, that kind of takes a toll after a while when you say you don't have air conditioning and you've got a series of hot days and nights that are muggy and not very cool, so that's kind of the big concern,” Turnage said.

Turnage said people who work outdoors should take frequent breaks, seek shade whenever possible and drink plenty of water. He also urged residents to check on elderly neighbors, people with health conditions and anyone who may not have adequate cooling at home.

"You certainly have to worry about vehicles," Turnage said. "You don't want to leave kids or pets unattended in a vehicle for any length of time."

He also advised limiting outdoor activity, reducing alcohol consumption because it can contribute to dehydration, and watching for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

With Independence Day celebrations approaching, Turnage said the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend remains uncertain. While temperatures are expected to remain above normal, the chance for showers and thunderstorms could help keep the heat from becoming as intense as it is expected to be during the work week.

"If we do get showers and storms, that could help keep things from getting too extreme," Turnage said.

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.