Mid-Michigan heat wave: Your resource guide to staying cool

As Michiganders face dangerous heat, many are finding ways to stay cool as heat indexes continue to rise throughout the week.

Cooling centers and community pools are opening across the region, with many libraries, community centers, and transportation hubs serving as air-conditioned relief spots during peak heat hours.

Across all counties, the fastestwaysto find an open cooling center is by calling 2-1-1 Michigan or visiting mi211.org , which tracks real-time availability of shelters and cooling sites.

Officials say locations, hours and capacity can change during extreme heat events, so residents should call ahead before traveling. The Ingham County Health Department and DTE Energy also recommend confirming availability before visiting a cooling center.

Health officials say older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, those without air conditioning and people experiencing homelessness face the greatest risk of heat-related illness. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and check on neighbors, friends and family members.

Ingham County

The City of Lansing activated its Code Red Extreme Heat Plan through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the City of Lansing, East Lansing and Ingham County Health Department, official cooling centers include:

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), 819 Abbot Road, open daily from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.



The East Lansing Public Library (ELPL), 950 Abbot Road, open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.



Lansing City Hall, 124 W. Michigan Ave., open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster St., open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St., open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd., open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials also recommend calling 2-1-1 before visiting to confirm availability.

Jackson County

In Jackson County, the Jackson District Library system, the JATA Transfer Center, and local recreation facilities like the King Recreation Center are part of the county’s heat emergency network. JATA also offers transportation assistance to help residents reach cooling sites.

Eaton, Clinton County

In Eaton and Clinton counties, libraries and senior centers in communities like Charlotte, St. Johns, and DeWitt are used as cooling locations. Residents are encouraged to check local library branches for updated hours, as they often serve as primary air-conditioned refuges during heat emergencies.

Livingston County

In Livingston County, local libraries are among the most accessible public cooling options, while county buildings and community spaces may also open during peak heat advisories.

Shiawassee County

In Shiawassee County, the Shiawassee District Library system and YMCA facilities in Owosso provide indoor cooling access for residents, especially during afternoon heat peaks.

Gratiot County

In Gratiot County, residents can turn to libraries in Alma and Ithaca, along with other city facilities that offer air conditioning during normal business hours.

Additional Resources

Community pools and splash pads are also expected to see heavy use during the heat wave. Public facilities in Lansing , East Lansing , Jackson , Howell , and surrounding cities offer seasonal access for residents looking to cool off outdoors.