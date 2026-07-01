Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week highlights threat of zebra mussels in Michigan waters

As Michiganders prepare to spend the Fourth of July weekend on lakes and rivers, state officials are reminding boaters that a few simple steps can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, observed June 28 through July 4, is designed to educate boaters, anglers and other outdoor recreationists about invasive species and how they can help protect Michigan's waterways.

Kevin Walters, aquatic biologist for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, said the state defines an invasive species as one that is not native to the state and causes has the potential to cause, harm to the economy, the environment or, in rare cases, human health.

"The end goal is just to reduce the impacts from invasive species," Walters said.

Tracking invasive species through EGLE’s Aquatic Invasive Species Watch List, oneof the best-known examples in Michigan is the zebra mussel, a small freshwater mollusk that has spread widely through the Great Lakes and inland waters.

“All five Great Lakes have invasive zebra mussels. They've started to come into some inland lakes and we think that's due to them hitching rides on boats and trailers and gear,” Walters said.

Walters said zebra mussels are native to Eurasia and were first detected in the Great Lakes decades ago. They likely arrived in ballast water from commercial ships before spreading farther by attaching to recreational boats, trailers and fishing gear.

Though zebra mussels are tiny and easy to miss, they can cause major problems. Walters said the mussels cling to hard surfaces in dense clusters using strong threads, allowing them to attach to boats, docks, rocks, native mussel sand other equipment.

Because zebra mussels are so persistent, Walters said prevention is far easier than control. The Michigan Invasive Species Program continues to emphasize one message: "Clean, Drain, Dry."

"So it's really as simple as taking a 360-degree walk around your boat and trailer after you're done using it for the day," Walters said. "Remove anything that's not supposed to be there. Any aquatic organisms, any mud, any debris and plant material."

Walters said boaters should also drain all water from their boats before leaving the launch, including removing drain plugs, emptying bilge water and

draining live wells used for fish or bait.

Allowing boats and equipment to dry before entering another lake is the final step in preventing invasive species from spreading. Even a small amount of water left in a compartment can carry zebra mussel larvae or other aquatic hitchhikers to a new location.

He said the same advice applies to fishing gear, anchors, ropes, wader sand other equipment that comes into contact with the water.

“It's really just being aware of how we're interacting and touching the environment around us and things that might be carried on our person or on our equipment from place to place,” Walters said.

If a boat or trailer has been in a lake known to have zebra mussels, extra care should be taken to inspect hard-to-see places such as bunks, rollers, transducers and drain areas where adults or larvae may be present.

While "Clean, Drain, Dry" is aimed at people using Michigan's waterways, Walters said similar habits can help prevent invasive species on land.

He encouraged hikers, cyclists and pet owners to inspect shoes, bicycle tires and pets for seeds, burrs, other debris before leaving parks and trails, a practice the program refers to as "Play, Clean, Go."

"It's just to be aware that things could be hitchhiking and moving around, and we may not even know it," Walters said.

The awareness campaign is followed by the Great Lakes Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz, a regional outreach effort that brings volunteers to approximately 50 boat launches across Michigan.

Staff and volunteers speak directly with boaters and anglers about invasive species prevention, demonstrate the "Clean, Drain, Dry" process and distribute educational materials and promotional items, including towels and boat plug wrenches printed with the campaign's message.

Walters said the Landing Blitz has expanded beyond Michigan into a Great Lakes-wide initiative, with all Great Lakes states and two Canadian provinces participating in similar educational events.

“The idea is it's again to have a face-to-face conversation and leave people with some takeaway messaging on something that they can use in the future,” Walters said. “That again, reminds them about the importance of preventing invasive species.”

Residents can visit Michigan.gov/InvasiveSpecies to learn more about Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, find Landing Blitz locations, identify invasive species and report suspected sightings of priority watch list species.

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.