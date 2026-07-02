House votes to get rid of Michigan's work permit system for employing minors

Michigan children would no longer need a work permit to get a job under a bill passed in the state House of Representatives Wednesday.



Under the current system, schools issue work permits before kids can start working. Starting in early October, the state will start overseeing that work permitting process.



But the legislation that passed the House this week would undo that. Instead of requiring a work permit, the bill would have employers verify a minor’s age before hiring them.



Bill sponsor Mike Hoadley (R-Au Gres) said both school- and state-issued work permits have created too much red tape for teens and the employers who rely on their labor.



“By removing the mandatory permit process, House Bill 5727 reduces administrative burdens on families, schools, and small businesses while preserving all core protections for minors,” Hoadley said during a floor speech on Tuesday.



Aside from getting rid of work permits, the bill would expand opportunities for kids under 16 to work. Changes include eight-hour-per-day limits on minors working when school isn’t in session, and a cap of either 18 work hours per week or a combination of 40 weekly work and school hours when school is in session.



The legislation would also create a waiver that would allow children to work overnight shifts and under conditions that are beyond normal health and safety standards if “it is in the best interests of the minor and the community.”



House Democrats all voted against the package. State Representative Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) derided the bill.



“This bill unfortunately strips protections from child exploitation and trafficking and it actively reduces accountability for employers who do prey on a child’s vulnerability,” Coffia said.



In 2024, a then-Democratic Michigan Legislature passed new, tougher youth employment standards.



At the time, lawmakers responded to concerns that the state had few options for tracking minors in its workforce and ensuring employers were following the rules. A New York Times story detailed children in Michigan, especially from migrant communities, working in unsafe conditions.



Representative Phil Skaggs (D-East Grand Rapids) sponsored that law. He accused the new bill of leaving teens’ workplace safety to “hope.”



“Hope is not oversight and blind trust is not accountability. Our children deserve better,” Skaggs said.



But Hoadley argued the employers highlighted in extreme cases were likely already ignoring existing state and federal laws. He reiterated his belief that the changes will only get in the way of positive experiences.



“Our kids deserve the chance to build skills, earn money for college or family needs, and contribute to their communities,” Hoadley said.

The bill now goes to the Democratic-controlled Michigan Senate, which will probably resist the effort to undo the work permit law it voted for last term.