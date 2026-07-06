Flooding closes UM Health-Sparrow urgent care in Mason, patients redirected to East Lansing

University of Michigan Health‑Sparrow has temporarily closed its Mason Urgent Care location through at least Friday, rerouting patients to the system’s location in East Lansing.

In a statement posted to social media , UM Health‑Sparrow described the closure as the result of “unexpected circumstances.”

The system first announced July 3 that the urgent care at 800 E. Columbia St. in Mason would be closed for the day. In an update issued Monday, UM Health‑Sparrow said the closure would extend through at least Friday, July 10, and now includes the site’s lab.

Jeremiah Wilcox, a spokesperson for UM Health‑Sparrow, said the closure was caused by flooding, though the extent and type of flooding remain unclear.

“The only thing I can say is that it was due to flooding,” Wilcox said. “It has caused damage to parts of the facility, and as a result, the Mason location is temporarily closed to ensure the safety of both patients and staff.”

Wilcox said access to care will not be reduced—just redirected.

Patients are being sent to the next closest urgent care on Grand River Avenue in East Lansing, with lab services available on N. Cedar St. in Holt.

At the East Lansing location, wait times were estimated to be between an hour and 55 minutes to nearly two and a half hours during Monday’s peak periods. UM Health-Sparrow tracks estimated wait times via its online scheduling tool, OnMyWay.

Wilcox said there is no timeline for reopening but that the health system is “committed to ensuring that patients continue to receive the care they need.”

