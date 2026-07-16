Thick wildfire smoke blankets mid-Michigan, forces event cancellations and raises health concerns

A thick layer of wildfire smoke settled across mid-Michigan early Thursday morning, covering communities in a haze that looked more like dense fog than a summer morning.

In the Lansing area, smoke could be seen stretching along Michigan Avenue from East Lansing toward downtown. From some locations, the haze was so thick that the Michigan Capitol could not be seen in the distance.

The smoke moved into the region overnight, reducing visibility and leaving a noticeable smell outdoors and inside some homes.

The National Weather Service said visibility across parts of Lower Michigan fell to between one and three miles. Some locations have dropped as low as one-half mile as smoke settled closer to the ground.

Air-quality readings showed unhealthy—and in some places locally hazardous—conditions. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect across the region.

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Smoke forces cancellation in Jackson

The poor air quality is already disrupting outdoor activities in mid-Michigan.

The City of Jackson canceled Thursday morning’s groundbreaking for the Norfolk Homes development in the city’s Flatiron District because of the wildfire smoke.

The event had been scheduled for 10 a.m. near the intersection of Griswold, Douglas and Greenwood streets. City officials said a new date will be announced after the event is rescheduled.

Officials encouraged residents, media members and others in the community to limit outdoor exposure while the poor air quality continues.

Haze greets customers at new Lansing coffee shop

WKAR / Andrew Gillfillan Customers use the drive-thru at Lansing's new Scooter's Coffee on Michigan Avenue Thursday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada blankets the region, reducing visibility and prompting air quality alerts across mid-Michigan.

Workers opening Lansing’s first Scooter’s Coffee location on Michigan Avenue encountered the thick haze before sunrise.

The business opened at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, with customers already waiting. Manager Michael Endres said the smoke was not keeping people away on the shop’s first day, although many customers chose to remain in their vehicles and use the drive-thru.

“Luckily, I stayed across the street, but definitely—definitely cloudy, and you could smell the smoke from the wildfires,” Endres said. “It is very, very hazy outside.”

People with asthma urged to remain indoors

The smoke contains fine particles that can travel deep into the lungs and worsen asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Kathleen Slonager, executive director of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s Michigan chapter, said people with chronic health conditions should avoid going outdoors whenever possible.

“People with chronic illness like asthma or other respiratory issues should avoid going outside,” Slonager said. “That would be number one. If at all possible, just avoid going out. And if you do have to go out, then yes, you’ve got to wear that mask while you’re out there.”

Slonager said a properly fitted mask can reduce exposure, although it will not eliminate the risk.

“It’s going to help protect your lungs—not 100%, but it’s definitely going to help,” she said.

People who must drive should keep their windows closed and set their vehicle’s air conditioning to recirculate instead of pulling smoky air from outside.

“Make sure your vents are closed,” Slonager said. “But the best thing is avoid being out there as much as possible.”

What residents should do

Health officials recommend:

Stay indoors and limit unnecessary trips outside.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Set home and vehicle air conditioning systems to recirculate.

Avoid outdoor exercise, yard work and other strenuous activity.

Use a portable HEPA air purifier when available.

Wear a properly fitted, NIOSH-approved N95 respirator when outdoor exposure cannot be avoided.

Drink water and watch for coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Keep pets indoors and limit their time outside.

Cloth and surgical masks do not effectively filter the fine particles found in wildfire smoke. N95 masks are commonly sold at pharmacies, hardware stores and home-improvement retailers.

Residents can monitor current conditions through the EPA’s AirNow website and its Fire and Smoke Map.

People experiencing severe breathing problems, chest pain or worsening symptoms should seek medical attention.

Smoke adds to continued heat

The unhealthy air is arriving after several days of hot weather across mid-Michigan.

Lansing is expected to reach around 90 degrees Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s Friday. Smoke is expected to remain in the area Thursday night and could still be present Friday morning.

Anyone without effective air conditioning or clean indoor air may want to spend time at a library, shopping center or other air-conditioned public building.

Where is the smoke coming from?

The haze covering mid-Michigan is being carried south from wildfires burning in Canada.

Changes in the wind allowed a dense pocket of smoke to move closer to the ground across Lower Michigan overnight. That near-surface smoke is responsible for the strong odor, poor air quality and significant drop in visibility.

Smoke higher in the atmosphere can make the sky look hazy. Smoke near the ground creates a more immediate health concern because people can breathe the fine particles into their lungs.

When will mid-Michigan see relief?

The National Weather Service expects near-surface smoke to persist through much of Thursday.

Some improvement is possible Friday as winds begin to shift, although smoke may still be present during the morning.

The forecast calls for:

Thursday: Smoke and highs around 90

Friday: Morning smoke, highs in the lower 90s and a chance of afternoon storms

Saturday: A greater chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs near 90

Sunday: Cooler and sunny, with highs in the lower 80s

Early next week: Highs generally in the lower to middle 80s

Forecasters say temperatures will gradually cool into the early part of next week. Several chances for showers and thunderstorms are also expected, but meaningful air-quality relief will depend primarily on changing wind direction.

