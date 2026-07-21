Local waste removal company offers free service for Jackson encampment

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A family-owned waste management company is stepping up to help keep a Jackson encampment clean as the city considers an ordinance that could lead to it being cleared.

Photos on social media show tents and grills set up in front of the historic Carnegie Library in downtown Jackson.

A1 Waste Removal has been offering free services for the unhoused individuals living in the encampment.

Alex Cole, the company’s owner, said he brought a trash can and a box of trash bags to the encampment after being tagged in a social media post highlighting ways community members could help.

Cole said he met the encampment’s residents to explain the company's rules.

"It's pretty wild,” Cole said. “They do a better job of making sure that everything is bagged up and in a bag, and the bags are tied, than some of the general public that we have, you know, folks that are paying for our trash service."

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Cole said providing the service costs the company about $31 per month. He said getting involved has gotten mixed reactions as the encampment has divided community members.

“I knew I would certainly get some praise for it, but I would also probably get some pushback,” Cole said. “I wasn’t dropping a can off so that I could sign up more customers. I was doing it to help these folks out, help the community out and keep our downtown clean. That’s what was most important. If I got some customers from it, awesome. If I lost some customers because of it, so be it.”

Jackson City Council members are considering an ordinance that would prohibit leaving personal property in public spaces.

The city says the intent is to keep sidewalks, parks and other public areas safe and accessible.

People would generally be given notice before their property is removed. It would be stored for 30 days and able to be reclaimed for free.

Cole said when he arrived to deliver the trash can, the encampment residents were initially concerned that he was there to clear it.

“They were very happy and said they felt blessed that we weren’t there to throw all their belongings away,” Cole said. “That’s all that they have. That’s everything they own, like, for all of their life. That’s it.”