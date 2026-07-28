Josh & Jase surprise fans — and a WKAR News reporter — at Michigan Capitol farmers market

It had been a mystery where British social media stars Josh & Jase would go next on their summer tour of Michigan. Now, we know.

The popular travel duo made a surprise appearance Tuesday at the Farmers Market at the Capitol in downtown Lansing, catching shoppers, vendors and even a WKAR News reporter off guard.

1 of 4 — IMG_7759.JPG Farmer's market patrons formed lines to wait for a turn to get a photo with the duo. Maco Jeleniewski 2 of 4 — IMG_7773.JPG Farmer's market patrons formed lines to wait for a turn to get a photo with the duo. Maco Jeleniewski 3 of 4 — IMG_7776.JPG Farmer's market patrons formed lines to wait for a turn to get a photo with the duo. Maco Jeleniewski 4 of 4 — IMG_7778.JPG Farmer's market patrons formed lines to wait for a turn to get a photo with the duo. Maco Jeleniewski

WKAR News was at the market to report on the event when reporter Madeline Jeleniewski spotted Josh Cauldwell-Clarke and Jason “Jase” Riley interacting with fans on the east lawn of the Michigan State Capitol.

In the middle of taking photos with swarms of fans at the market, Josh shared a message with Michiganders.

“We’re just checking out Lansing, checking out the capitol,” Cauldwell-Clarke said. “We love Michigan, we love the people in Michigan, and this is the most love we’ve ever got in a state!”

The pair posed for photos, chatted with locals and filmed content under the vendor tents while wearing rival University of Michigan and Michigan State University gear.

Josh & Jase have amassed millions of followers for their wildly popular travel content, particularly gaining traction in Michigan after visiting staples like the Upper Peninsula.

“It’s crazy,” Cauldwell-Clarke said. “The love we’re getting in Lansing is crazy. As you can see from the crowds, it’s nice.”

They would not divulge where they were headed next.

In an Instagram video posted earlier Tuesday from outside the Capitol, the duo announced their arrival in Michigan’s capital city.

“We’re here to explore your wonderful city, let’s go,” they said.

British social media stars Josh & Jase talk with fans at the Farmers Market at the Capitol in downtown Lansing on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Josh & Jase, who go by @joshandjase on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms, returned to Michigan on July 24 for a summer tour scheduled to run through Aug. 17.

Their first stop was Detroit, where they tried coney dogs at American Coney Island and visited the Detroit Pistons training facility. They later traveled to Ann Arbor, the Ypsilanti area and Michigan International Speedway near Brooklyn before arriving in Lansing.

The pair first captured Michigan’s attention during a winter visit in January, when their reactions to Lake Michigan, Midwest hospitality and the cold went viral. Fans encouraged them to return during warmer weather and they did.

The duo is known for asking followers where they should go and what they should experience next. Their Lansing appearance had not been publicly announced, leaving fans guessing about their next stop.

Tuesday, the mystery ended at the Capitol farmers market.

WKAR is a sponsor of the Farmers Market at the Capitol.

