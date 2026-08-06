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Lansing’s compost program marks two years as nearby communities join in to cut food waste

WKAR Public Media | By Madeline Jeleniewski
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:40 PM EDT
Lansing street with sign that says "food scrap drop off"
Sophia Saliby
/
WKAR-MSU
What began as a small-scale effort to keep food waste out of landfills has now been running in Lansing for nearly two years.

Composting initiatives are gaining traction across mid‑Michigan as local governments invest in new programs aimed at cutting down on food waste and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

In Lansing, what began as a small effort to divert kitchen scraps from landfills has grown into a citywide program now approaching its two‑year mark.

The city operates six compost drop‑off bins where residents can bring their food waste, and the response has exceeded expectations.

Lori Thomas, Lansing’s sustainability manager, says the Food Scraps Drop-Off program has already kept more than 122,000 pounds of waste out of landfills.

“We had immediately realized that it was popular because we needed to add second carts, and we've since added another site,” Thomas said. “It’s simply separating out food scraps into a container or a bucket on your countertop, and taking it to a drop‑off center.”

Thomas notes that composting does more than reduce landfill volume. When food waste decomposes in landfills, it produces methane — a potent greenhouse gas.

“This whole program not only helps us reduce waste, but it actually helps drive down emissions and reduces the threat of climate change,” Thomas said.

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East Lansing Launches Its Own Program

As Lansing approaches its two‑year milestone, neighboring East Lansing has rolled out a compost drop‑off program of its own.

The city is currently operating four sites as part of a pilot initiative, supported by industrial composting services through My Green Michigan and partners in Lansing.

“We work pretty closely with East Lansing, so I kind of anticipated it coming, and I’m really glad they were able to do that,” Thomas said.

She added that Lansing’s program was inspired by similar efforts around the state.

“We weren’t the first to do it. We looked at what other cities in the state were doing before we launched ours,” Thomas said. “So, I think everybody’s kind of watching and learning from each other, which is neat.”

Looking Ahead

With a year and a half of experience behind them, Lansing officials say they’re already exploring ways to expand.

Options include additional drop‑off sites and even a curbside composting pilot.

“I think that it still is a fairly new kind of recovery effort that a lot of communities are just starting to explore,” Thomas said. “The fact that we’ve already got about a year and a half under our belt, I think, makes us a leader in that.”

She hopes more residents will take advantage of the program as it grows.

“I’m really proud of the program, and I just encourage everybody to take advantage of it,” Thomas said.
WKAR News
Madeline Jeleniewski
See stories by Madeline Jeleniewski
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