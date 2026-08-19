MSU introduces new athletic director Dan Bartholomae

This story will be updated.

Michigan State University is welcoming Dan Bartholomae as its new Vice President and athletic director today, following J Batt’s controversial departure in July.

Bartholomae is replacing interim athletic director Jon Palumbo, who stepped in when former athletic director J Batt departed for a position with University of Kentucky.

Bartholomae said Wednesday that he has already built connections with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and Palumbo.

“He knows the state of Michigan,” Guskiewicz said of Bartholomae. “I knew from the first time I met him on the sidelines of that women’s soccer game two years ago that … he’s gonna be here for a long time.”

He previously served as athletic director at Western Michigan University. Before then, Bartholomae was the executive deputy athletic director at Oregon State University.

He was also a finalist for the 2026 Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year award.

Detroit News reports that MSU will pay Bartholomae more than $1.5 million on his five-year contract, which is double what he earned at WMU.

MSU plans to finalize Bartholomae's contract by Sept. 11.