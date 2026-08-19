© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU introduces new athletic director Dan Bartholomae

WKAR Public Media | By Madeline Jeleniewski
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:38 PM EDT
A man speaks into a microphone at a podium
Madeline Jeleniewski
/
WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University Vice President and Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae speaks at an introductory press conference Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.

Bartholomae is succeeding interim athletic director Jon Palumbo and his predecessor J Batt, who left for the University of Kentucky in July.

This story will be updated.

Michigan State University is welcoming Dan Bartholomae as its new Vice President and athletic director today, following J Batt’s controversial departure in July.

Bartholomae is replacing interim athletic director Jon Palumbo, who stepped in when former athletic director J Batt departed for a position with University of Kentucky.

Bartholomae said Wednesday that he has already built connections with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and Palumbo.

“He knows the state of Michigan,” Guskiewicz said of Bartholomae. “I knew from the first time I met him on the sidelines of that women’s soccer game two years ago that … he’s gonna be here for a long time.”

He previously served as athletic director at Western Michigan University. Before then, Bartholomae was the executive deputy athletic director at Oregon State University.

He was also a finalist for the 2026 Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year award.

Detroit News reports that MSU will pay Bartholomae more than $1.5 million on his five-year contract, which is double what he earned at WMU.

MSU plans to finalize Bartholomae's contract by Sept. 11.
WKAR News
Madeline Jeleniewski
See stories by Madeline Jeleniewski
Related Content
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.