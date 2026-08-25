So you want to be a mid-Michigan school bus driver? Here’s how

Dean Transportation says all of its Mid-Michigan school bus routes are staffed as students return to classrooms, with the company reporting its strongest staffing position since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Helmer, state operations manager for Dean Transportation, said the company has seen an increase in job applicants over the past few months.

“We have seen more applicants within the last, I'll say, eight months than what we have seen typically,” Helmer said.

Helmer said Dean still recruits throughout the year because of normal turnover and because additional routes can be added based on student and district needs.

Dean has about 1,400 buses on the road statewide, according to Helmer.

Paid training and pay

Dean offers paid training starting on an employee's first day. Helmer said new drivers receive their regular driver pay during training rather than a lower training wage.

Training typically takes about 40 to 45 working days before a driver earns a commercial driver's license and begins driving independently.

School bus drivers in the Lansing area can earn up to $26 an hour starting out, depending on the company's pay structure and insurance needs.

Helmer said some routes offer enough hours for drivers seeking a longer workday, while others are four hours or less.

Applicants should have a good driving record and be focused on safety and building positive relationships with students. Dean also provides specialized training for employees who work with students with special needs.

Dean continues recruiting

Helmer said Dean is looking for people interested in part-time work, retirees seeking additional work and people who want to earn their CDL while working.

The company also is hiring fleet technicians and mechanics in locations across Michigan.

Dean is holding a hiring event Wednesday in Lansing, 4812 Aurelius Road. The company also has current school bus driver and bus attendant openings supporting Lake Fenton Community Schools with a hiring event on Thursday, Aug. 27 in Fenton at 11425 Torrey Rd . Current listings show a Lake Fenton school bus driver position paying up to $24.50 an hour and a bus attendant position paying up to $18.50 an hour, both with paid training.

Dean provides student transportation services for general and special education programs and works with school districts and intermediate school districts across Michigan.