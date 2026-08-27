Michigan apple growers expect strong harvest as crop arrives early

Michigan apple growers are reporting a strong crop this year, with harvest running about 10 days ahead of schedule and growers expecting high-quality fruit with excellent size and color.

The Michigan Apple Committee says most apple-producing regions in the state are reporting above-average crops and industry representatives believe the harvest will exceed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate of 25 million bushels. Michigan ranks among the top three apple-producing states in the nation.

At Country Mill Farms in Charlotte, owner Steve Tennes said growers are benefiting from an earlier spring that pushed the harvest season forward.

“We’re blessed with an amazing apple crop,” Tennes said. “Our harvest is about 10 days early.”

Tennes said the early season has required orchards and cider mills to accelerate preparations for fall activities, from hiring workers to producing cider, donuts and pies.

While apples are thriving, the same cannot be said for peaches. Tennes said January's extreme cold temperatures devastated much of Michigan's peach crop.

“Michigan did lose virtually all the peaches because of January when it was negative 22,” he said.

The apple outlook is far brighter. The Michigan Apple Committee reports Honeycrisp apples are expected to be especially plentiful this season, with favorable summer weather helping fruit develop strong color and size. Harvest is already underway for early varieties including Paula Red, Ginger Gold and Gala, with Honeycrisp expected to follow in late August.

Tennes said growers across the state are grateful to have a healthy crop after weather challenges earlier in the year.

“Right now, all Michigan apple growers are just happy to have a good harvest that we can share,” he said.

With harvest arriving early, Tennes is encouraging families to visit orchards sooner rather than later.

“Don't wait till October. I'd get out in September and start picking apples at your favorite orchard,” he said.

Michigan growers harvest an average of 27.2 million bushels of apples annually, and the state's apples can be found at hundreds of farm markets and cider mills as well as grocery stores across the country.