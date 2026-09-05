Power returns to most of mid-Michigan as storm cleanup continues Sunday

Power has been restored to most of Greater Lansing, but cleanup continues Sunday after several rounds of severe weather swept across Michigan last week.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light outage map showed no active outages Saturday evening. Elsewhere in Ingham County, however, some customers were still waiting for service to return.

PowerOutage.com reported 38,644 Michigan customers without electricity at about 11:17 p.m. Saturday. That included 1,034 in Ingham County and 6,326 in Livingston County.

The largest remaining concentrations were in Southeast Michigan, including more than 18,800 outages in Oakland County and about 8,100 in Wayne County.

Sunday morning update

BWL reported no active outages Saturday evening.

More than 38,000 outages remained statewide late Saturday.

Ingham County had about 1,000 reported outages.

Livingston County had more than 6,300.

Lake Lansing Park South remains closed until further notice.

No tornado has been confirmed in the Lansing area.

Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Southeast Michigan.

Sunday and Labor Day are expected to be mostly dry and sunny.

Outage totals can change quickly. Customers can check the live maps from BWL, Consumers Energy and DTE Energy for the latest information.

Cleanup continues across mid-Michigan

Thursday’s storms caused some of the heaviest damage around East Lansing, Okemos, Haslett and Williamston.

The National Weather Service received reports of numerous trees down near Haslett and Lake Lansing. Trees were also reported down around Mason and Holt and along a road south of Webberville.

Lake Lansing Park South remains closed after fallen trees crushed part of its main shelter. Ingham County officials say the damaged portion of the shelter will not be usable for the rest of the season. All other Ingham County parks are open.

Near Williamston, part of the former Habitat for Humanity ReStore building along East Grand River Avenue was torn open. An official storm report documented roof damage and the collapse of a concrete wall.

Tornado warnings were issued Thursday afternoon for northeastern Ingham County and Livingston County after radar detected rotation. As of Saturday night, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids had not confirmed a tornado in the Lansing, Haslett or Williamston areas.

Three tornadoes confirmed in Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Southeast Michigan during last week’s storms.

An EF-0 tornado struck Marysville Wednesday evening with estimated winds of 75 mph.

On Thursday, another EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Lincoln Park, producing winds estimated at 70 mph.

The strongest tornado struck Detroit’s east side Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service rated it an EF-2, with estimated peak winds of 115 mph.

The Detroit tornado traveled 3.5 miles, reached a maximum width of half a mile and caused one injury. It was the first confirmed tornado in the city since July 2, 1997.

The same storm system caused widespread straight-line wind damage across Southeast Michigan and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Quiet weather expected through Labor Day

The weather should cooperate with cleanup work and holiday plans.

The National Weather Service forecast for Lansing calls for mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 77.

Labor Day is expected to begin with some clouds before becoming sunny. The high should reach about 79 degrees.

People cleaning up storm damage should continue to stay away from downed wires and assume every fallen power line is energized.

Consumers Energy is a financial supporter of WKAR.

