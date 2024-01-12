© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Under The Radar Michigan: Great Lakes Bay Region | Frankenmuth

WKAR Public Media
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST
Tom Daldin in Frankenmuth

Thu Jan 18 at 9:30 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | On this episode of "UTR", the team hits the Great Lakes Bay Region for an outdoor store with more in Linwood. Then Tom walks above the woods and has a Loon day afternoon in Midland. Heck, they even have some top notch nosh in Bay City and shake a hero's hand in Frankenmuth.

Get ready to explore the cool people, places, and things that make the Great Lakes Bay Region right up your alley. Pure is what you make of it. It's taking it all in and never taking anything for granted. The sun sets, the moon rises, and you realize the end of one perfect summer day is the beginning of another. Pursue your pure in Pure Michigan.
