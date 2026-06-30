TECHNOTE: Website Navigation Update

Tue Jun 30 5:15pm ET | In the evening hours of Tue 6/30/26, navigation menus in the sitewide header and footer at this website will be updated for a simpler, cleaner way to explore wkar.org.

Changes include moving some items from the header navigation to the footer; and moving some long lists of menu choices to new, easy-to-navigate pages.

Bookmarks you may have set to your favorite pages should still be valid. You might find there are new pages you'll want to mark and visit again!

Please report any errors you may encounter via email to ask@wkar.org.

Follow this page for updates.