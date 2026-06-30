© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TECHNOTE: Website Navigation Update

WKAR Public Media
Published June 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT

Tue Jun 30 5:15pm ET | In the evening hours of Tue 6/30/26, navigation menus in the sitewide header and footer at this website will be updated for a simpler, cleaner way to explore wkar.org.

Changes include moving some items from the header navigation to the footer; and moving some long lists of menu choices to new, easy-to-navigate pages.

Bookmarks you may have set to your favorite pages should still be valid. You might find there are new pages you'll want to mark and visit again!

Please report any errors you may encounter via email to ask@wkar.org.

Follow this page for updates.

WKAR TechNotes
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.