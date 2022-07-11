The New York Public Library honors Lou Reed with a new exhibition

Rob Schaefer is a senior producer in the newscast department at NPR. He leads the team of editors, anchors, and associate producers who deliver the newscasts during NPR's flagship show, All Things Considered. He started with the network in September of 2000, after years in the news business. A year later, Schaefer contributed to the NPR newscast coverage of the Sept. 11 attacks, which received a Peabody Award.
