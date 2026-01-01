Ways to Watch

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Watch WKAR live and on demand at home or on the go using an antenna, TV provider, streaming service, web browser, or the PBS App.
Antenna, Cable, Satellite Online and Streaming Kids, Family and Learning At YouTube
Antenna, Cable, Satellite


Watch for free with antenna
Receive all five WKAR TV channels free over the air with an antenna.
About antenna reception
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Cable and satellite providers
Set your TV service provider here to see schedules for the WKAR channels your provider offers.
View Your Schedule
Online and Streaming


WKAR Live TV
Watch WKAR PBS, World, Create and Kids live online anytime, from anywhere.
Watch Live TV
PBS App
Download the free PBS App to watch WKAR live, stream PBS favorites, and enjoy on-demand programming on your favorite devices.
Get The App
PBS PASSPORT
Eligible WKAR members can access an extended library of PBS programming, including popular dramas, documentaries, and exclusive content.
Explore PBS PASSPORT
text reads: video.wkar.org
WKAR Video
Watch WKAR Anytime
Enjoy live and on-demand access to WKAR and PBS programming across your favorite devices.
Watch Now
Kids, Family and Learning


Watch PBS KIDS
Watch live and ondemand, play educational games and enjoy PBS KIDS content on your favorite devices.
Visit PBS KIDS
PBS Logo with text: PBS Learning Media
WKAR and PBS Learning Media
Bring the World to Your Classroom. WKAR and PBS have curated FREE, curriculum-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more for teachers and caregivers.
Visit PBS Learning Media
Logos: Michigan Learning Channel and PBS WKAR
Michigan Learning Channel
Where families learn together. The Michigan Learning Channel provides high quality video content to support learning in and out of the classroom for children in grades Pre K-12.
Learn More About MLC
At YouTube


YouTube logo with @wkar
youtube/@wkar
Watch featured programming, local stories, and special content from WKAR.
Visit youtube/@wkar
YouTube logo with @wkarnews
youtube/@wkarnews
Stay informed with local news, public affairs, and community coverage.
Visit youtube/@wkarnews
YouTube logo with @wkarfamily
youtube/@wkarfamily
Enjoy family-friendly and educational content for viewers of all ages.
Visit youtube/@wkarfamily