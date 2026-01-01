Ways to Watch
Watch WKAR live and on demand at home or on the go using an antenna, TV provider, streaming service, web browser, or the PBS App.
Antenna, Cable, Satellite
Receive all five WKAR TV channels free over the air with an antenna.
Set your TV service provider here to see schedules for the WKAR channels your provider offers.
Online and Streaming
Watch WKAR PBS, World, Create and Kids live online anytime, from anywhere.
Download the free PBS App to watch WKAR live, stream PBS favorites, and enjoy on-demand programming on your favorite devices.
Eligible WKAR members can access an extended library of PBS programming, including popular dramas, documentaries, and exclusive content.
Watch WKAR Anytime
Enjoy live and on-demand access to WKAR and PBS programming across your favorite devices.
Enjoy live and on-demand access to WKAR and PBS programming across your favorite devices.
Kids, Family and Learning
Watch live and ondemand, play educational games and enjoy PBS KIDS content on your favorite devices.
Bring the World to Your Classroom. WKAR and PBS have curated FREE, curriculum-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more for teachers and caregivers.
Where families learn together. The Michigan Learning Channel provides high quality video content to support learning in and out of the classroom for children in grades Pre K-12.
At YouTube
Watch featured programming, local stories, and special content from WKAR.
Stay informed with local news, public affairs, and community coverage.
Enjoy family-friendly and educational content for viewers of all ages.