Japan mourns Shinzo Abe

By Anthony Kuhn
Published July 12, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT

Japan's longest serving prime minister is being laid to rest in Tokyo today in a private family service. The country is still struggling to recover from the shock of his assassination.

Anthony Kuhn
