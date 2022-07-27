© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protecting yourself from the BA.5 omicron subvariant

By Ailsa Chang,
Taylor HutchisonPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bob Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco Department of Medicine, about the omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Taylor Hutchison
Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE