© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Encore: Artist Ai Weiwei on his father's exile and hopes for his own son

By Ailsa Chang,
Matt OzugMallory Yu
Published August 1, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT

In this encore presentation, NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to artist Ai Weiwei about his memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug
Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE