© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago

By Domenico Montanaro
Published August 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT

The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home is sending out political shockwaves. The politics can cut a few different ways — and fire up the bases of both parties.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE