© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Korea confirms it simulated use of nukes to destroy enemies

By Leila Fadel,
Anthony Kuhn
Published October 11, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

State media in North Korea is reporting that its recent missile launches were a "simulation" of a nuclear attack on South Korea.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE